Special operations soldiers of the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit released footage showing the aftermath of a Russian assault near Pokrovsk, demonstrating that enemy advances are achieved solely by "throwing meat."

This was reported on the page of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Special Purpose Center "Omega" "Hostri Kartuzy," cited by Censor.NET.

"An illustration left after the Russian assault. Dozens of destroyed Russian soldiers in just one yard. You can also see the entire street littered with bodies of those who came to kill," the special operators commented on the video.

The footage, filmed by the "Black Swan" crew, shows a large number of bodies of Russian assault troops.

"The price Russians are willing to pay for every occupied settlement is this high. So, Russian troop advances are clearly not due to genius planning, weaponry, or strategy. It’s just the same old, good old throwing meat" the unit concluded.

