Occupier’s right leg was torn off by strike. VIDEO 18+
The Ukrainian drone operator from the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd separate detachment of the "Omega" Special Purpose Centre of the National Guard eliminated the occupier in the Pokrovsk direction with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work shows that the explosion blew off the Russian's right leg. The Russian tried to apply a tourniquet, fired his assault rifle at a Ukrainian drone that was monitoring his actions, and finally froze motionless.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
