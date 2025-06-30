Next NATO leaders’ summit to be held in Ankara in July 2026 – Erdoğan

The next summit of the North Atlantic Alliance will take place in July 2026 in the capital of Turkey, Ankara.

This was announced on June 30 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following a government meeting, Censor.NET reports with reference to Daily Sabah.

"At the 2026 NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, we will host NATO leaders in our capital, Ankara, and lay the groundwork for making very important decisions," he announced.

It is worth noting that Turkish media had earlier reported that the next Alliance summit was expected to be held in Istanbul.

Recall that the NATO summit was held in The Hague on June 24–25, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines.