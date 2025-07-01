Commander of 110th SMB Serhii Zakharevych killed

The commander of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB), Serhii Zakharevych.

This was announced by General Serhii Sobko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we lost a warrior, a son, a husband, a father of three children, my friend — Serhii Zakharevych… You were the best among us back when we were cadets, the most talented. You remained the best after we became officers. Mattis once said there are two traits he values most in leaders — aggressiveness and initiative. Oh, that was you to the core. We have no brighter example of an officer embodying these qualities.

You said luck was fickle, often betraying you and testing you, but you never broke and kept moving forward no matter what. Your humor and positive attitude, even in the worst moments, always supported and energized everyone. Thank you for everything," the statement reads.

Serhii Zakharevych was appointed commander of the 110th Mechanized Brigade in February 2025. Prior to that, he served as deputy commander of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade.

Serhii Zakharevych was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 3rd Class, in March 2015, and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 2nd Class, in July 2022.

