Russian forces shelled Donetsk region: at least two people were killed and six wounded. PHOTOS

Today, 2 July 2025, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at least 2 people were killed and 6 wounded as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region.

"In Pokrovsk, Russians killed two men and wounded a woman. Two more men were injured on the road between Pokrovsk and Rodynske. In Druzhkivka, 3 people were injured and 4 houses were damaged as a result of strikes by Shaheds," the report says.











"Russians are constantly and purposefully targeting civilians. It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region!" the head of the region stressed.