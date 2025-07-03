Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Gudkov has been eliminated

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mikhail Gudkov was killed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Governor of the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation Oleg Kozhemyako, Censor.NET reports.

"Major General of the Guards, Hero of Russia, Hero of Primorye, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, former commander of the 155th Separate Guards Kursk Marine Brigade of the Order of Zhukov and Suvorov was killed while performing his duty as an officer along with his fellow soldiers," the statement said.

The day before, Russian Z-channels reported a strike on a command post in Korenevo, Kursk region.

