Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,023,090 people (+1,000 per day), 10,986 tanks, 29,815 artillery systems, 22,936 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,023,090 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/07/25 are approximately
personnel - about 1023090 (+1000) people
tanks - 10986 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles - 22936 (+5) units
artillery systems - 29815 (+21) units
MLRS - 1427 (+0) units
air defense / anti-aircraft systems - 1191 (+0) units
airplanes - 420 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0) units
operational and tactical level UAVs - 43098 (+85)
cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tankers - 53887 (+101)
special equipment - 3922 (+1)
