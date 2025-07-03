ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,023,090 people (+1,000 per day), 10,986 tanks, 29,815 artillery systems, 22,936 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,023,090 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/07/25 are approximately

personnel - about 1023090 (+1000) people

tanks - 10986 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 22936 (+5) units

artillery systems - 29815 (+21) units

MLRS - 1427 (+0) units

air defense / anti-aircraft systems - 1191 (+0) units

airplanes - 420 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0) units

operational and tactical level UAVs - 43098 (+85)

cruise missiles - 3436 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tankers - 53887 (+101)

special equipment - 3922 (+1)

