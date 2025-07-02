Border guards burned down occupiers’ "Grad" with drones. VIDEO
In the South, SBGS aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy Grad BM-21 MLRS, which was used by Russians to shell military personnel and civilians at night. The occupiers tried to flee, but it was too late — FPV drone pilots destroyed the launcher.
The corresponding video was published on the SBGS channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password