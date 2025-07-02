Border guards burned down occupiers’ "Grad" with drones. VIDEO

In the South, SBGS aerial reconnaissance detected an enemy Grad BM-21 MLRS, which was used by Russians to shell military personnel and civilians at night. The occupiers tried to flee, but it was too late — FPV drone pilots destroyed the launcher.

The corresponding video was published on the SBGS channel, Censor.NET reports.

