In the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk, former "mayor" Manolis Pilavov died on July 3 following a car explosion. The traitor headed the city’s occupation administration from 2014 to 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a number of Russian media, including TASS and Baza.

As noted, the explosion occurred near the local history museum, where an exhibition dedicated to Operation "Potik" — the passage of Russian troops through a gas pipeline behind Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Kursk region — was held.

According to Russian media, Pilavov died from an improvised explosive device planted behind the door of a house on Taras Shevchenko Street. The bomb detonated when the door was opened.

As a result of the explosion, the former "mayor" died and three other people were injured.

The Chesno movement reports that Pilavov served as the "head of the Luhansk administration" since 2014. Before the city’s occupation, he was the first deputy mayor.

Pilavov had been wanted by the SSU since 2015.

He was charged under three articles:

actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order (seizure of state power);

encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability;

creation of a terrorist group or terrorist organization.

In 2019, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on Pilavov for three years.

In October 2022, he was added to the National Security and Defense Council’s sanctions list for individuals who directly or indirectly supported Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

