83 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 83 combat engagements have occurred on the front line.

Censor.NET reports, citing the General Staff briefing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Russian artillery shelling today affected the settlements of Luhivka, Marine, Velyka Pysarivka, Sosnivka, Vysoke, Bila Bereza, Stepok, and Petrushivka in the Sumy region; and Arkhypivka in the Chernihiv region. The enemy conducted an airstrike on Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, with two more engagements ongoing. The enemy conducted six airstrikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched seven attacks on our troops’ positions in the area of Vovchansk and toward Ambarne in the South Slobozhanskyi direction. The settlements of Okhrymivka and Vilkhuvatka suffered airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and toward Petropavlivka, with another engagement ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

The aggressor launched 11 attacks on our troops’ positions in the Lyman direction, near Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Serebrianka, and toward Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the areas of Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 30 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Myrne, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and toward Myrnohrad, Novopidhorodne, and Sofiivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlements of Poltavka, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and Dachne with guided aerial bombs.

The occupiers attempted to break through four times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Vilne Pole, and toward Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Novopavlivka direction, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted to advance once near Novozlatopil.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack toward Novopavlivka in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack.