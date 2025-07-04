148 clashes on front in day. Almost third of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, the largest number of firefights was recorded in the Pokrovske, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 67 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles and 109 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,527 attacks, including 119 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,786 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Mikhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region; Novomutyn in the Sumy region; Vovchanski Khutory, Odnorobivka, Vodiane, Odradne, Okhrimivka, Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv region; Poltavka, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka in the Donetsk region; Filiya, Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Hostilities.

On the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. The enemy conducted 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 21 guided aerial bombs, and fired 333 artillery rounds, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ten firefights took place in the South Slobozhansky sector in the areas of Vovchansk and Ambarne yesterday.

Four occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupiansk sector. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance near Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Nadiya, and in the directions of Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk sector, the aggressor attacked near Vyymka, Serebrianka, and Fedorivka. A total of four firefights took place yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 54 aggressor attacks in the areas of Myrne, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Razine, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and in the direction of Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Novopidhorodne, and Sofiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Vilne Pole, Myrne, Piddubne, and in the direction of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy tried to advance once in the area of Novozlatopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders made one attack on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders three times without success.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, as well as actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, four artillery pieces, and 18 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1120 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 205 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 112 vehicles, and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

