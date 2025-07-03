Day at front: 185 clashes recorded. Most of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadily restraining the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. A total of 185 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using seven missiles, as well as 62 air strikes, dropping 93 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,520 attacks, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,194 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, near the settlements of Poltavka, Maiak, in the Donetsk region, Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Combat actions

Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks at the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 9 air strikes yesterday, dropping a total of 19 guided aerial bombs, and fired 360 artillery rounds, including 19 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders 25 times in the area of Hlyboke, Zelene, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarne, and towards Mytrofanivka and Mala Shapkivka.

Nine attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Serednyi, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, our troops successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the direction of Fedorivka and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the direction of Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 58 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Popov Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolayivka, Novosergiyivka, Dachne, Oleksiyivka, Horikhove, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Razine, and Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Myrne, Piddubne, and Shevchenko yesterday.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two enemy artillery pieces.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1000 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, five armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 85 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 101 units of automotive and special equipment of the occupiers.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,023,090 people (+1,000 per day), 10,986 tanks, 29,815 artillery systems, 22,936 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS