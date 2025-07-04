Vice-President of Russian "Transneft" Badalov jumps out of window - Russian media
The vice-president of the Russian company "Transneft", Andrey Badalov, fell to his death after falling from the window of his apartment.
This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
Badalov's body was found near a residential building on Rublevskoye Highway in western Moscow.
Law enforcement agencies said that Badalov had written farewell messages to his wife before his death.
The preliminary version is suicide.
