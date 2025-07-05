1 548 6
Enemy occupied Novoukraine and Zelenyi Kut in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy occupied Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut, and also advanced near Odradne," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password