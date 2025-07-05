ENG
News Update of DeepState map
1 548 6

Enemy occupied Novoukraine and Zelenyi Kut in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut, and also advanced near Odradne," the report says.

Оновлення мапи DeepState

Author: 

Donetska region (4055) Volnovaskyy district (221) Novoukrayinka (1) Odradne (6) Zelenyy Kut (1) DeepState (173)
