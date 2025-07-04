AFU strike Russian army command posts in temporarily occupied Donetsk region for second time this week – General Staff

On July 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the Russian Armed Forces for the second time this week in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff, as cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that our defenders successfully hit the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the command post of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

"Our constant precision strikes significantly reduce the enemy’s ability to plan and conduct operations in the region. All efforts aimed at continuing the occupation of Ukraine’s sovereign territory will be met with precise retaliation and will come at a high cost to the enemy. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue systematically dismantling the Russian Armed Forces’ command system," the command added.

Watch more: 230,000 occupiers neutralized in first half of 2025 – Syrskyi. VIDEO