230,000 occupiers neutralized in first half of 2025 – Syrskyi. VIDEO
In the first half of 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have already neutralised more than 230,000 Russian occupiers, 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armoured vehicles.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
