Syrskyi thanks Cavoli for supporting Ukraine during their farewell conversation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a conversation with U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, who is stepping down as Commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I’ve known General Cavoli for over 10 years. He is a strong and intelligent military leader, a highly educated diplomat, and an intellectual. I sincerely hope that the peak of his military career will soon be complemented by civilian accomplishments," Syrskyi said.

He also thanked the general: "Thank you for your service, General, thank you for your friendship and your unwavering support for Ukraine."

Read more: US appoints Alexus Grynkewich as new NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe