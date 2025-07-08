86 combat engagements recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on July 8, a total of 86 combat engagements have been recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Today, artillery and mortar fire from Russian forces targeted communities in the settlements of Khrynivka and Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Kucherivka, Novodmytrivka, Bila Bereza, and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region; and Lemishchyne in Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today. The invaders' aircraft carried out six strikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy fired 169 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including five times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi directiob, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne and Kamianka today, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian occupiers attacked in the area of Zahryzove and were repelled.

Read more: Over 180 combat engagements in frontline over last day, enemy attacks in three sectors most of all - General Staff. MAP

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched eight attacks today targeting Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the directions of Serebrianka and Vyiimka. One engagement is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance toward Stupochky and Bila Hora. Defense Forces repelled all three assaults.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops are trying to breach Ukrainian defenses near Diliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, and in the directions of Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults; three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attempted 37 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, and toward Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. Defense Forces are holding their ground and have already repelled 28 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 enemy assault attempts, while five more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy attempted to advance near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrne, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and Novopil.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,028,610 people (+1070 per day), 1,0995 tanks, 30,034 artillery systems, and 22,967 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes using unguided aerial rockets on the settlement of Plavni. No offensive operations were carried out by the enemy in this area.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian occupation forces did not conduct offensive actions but carried out airstrikes targeting the areas of Mykolaivka and Lvove.