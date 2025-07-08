Over 180 combat engagements in frontline over last day, enemy attacks in three sectors most of all - General Staff. MAP

In total, 188 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 7 July 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes at Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 3,373 kamikaze drones and fired more than five thousand times at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 141 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Kindrativka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykolaivka, Vodolahy, Oleksiivka, Sadky in Sumy region; Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in Kherson region.

Strikes at the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post and one other important enemy object.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,070 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised four armoured combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 172 unmanned aerial vehicles, 86 vehicles and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

Situation in the North

As noted, eight firefights took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors yesterday. The enemy carried out six air strikes, dropped 11 guided bombs, and fired 286 times, including three times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 19 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarne, Krasne Pershne, Kamianka and towards Kutkivka.

Two occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka and Zahryzove.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 27 times in the Lyman sector, trying to advance in the areas of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forest, as well as towards Serebrianka, Olhivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

Five combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector, with the enemy advancing towards Mykolaivka, Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out four attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Dyliivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 68 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Razine, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 30 times in the areas of Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Yalta, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

In the Huliaipillia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks near Malynivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka.

No combat engagements were registered in the Prydniprovskyi sector yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.