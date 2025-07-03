Enemy tried to break through defense in Pokrovsk direction, develop offensive in Novopavlivka direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchansk, Zelene, and in the direction of Lyptsi over the past day. He also intensified offensive actions in the areas of Milove, Ambarne, and in the direction of Zarubinka. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully attacked our fortifications near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Petro Ivanivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders' attacks near Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Novyi Myr, Torske, Terny, Ridkodub, and in the Serebryany forestry.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy's attacks were concentrated towards Fedorivka. The enemy was not successful.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian assault operations were aimed at our positions near Markove, Pleshchiyivka, Petrivka, and in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. There were no losses of our positions.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to use their numerical superiority to break through our defenses in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Popov Yar, Mykolaivka, Volodymyrivka, Razine, and Myrne. Our soldiers also repelled assaults near Myroliubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and Dachne. The invaders are trying to infiltrate personnel in the direction of Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers are concentrating their attack efforts near Yalta, Bahatyry, Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, and Zirka. Heavy fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to develop the offensive, regardless of losses.

Enemy losses

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" for 02.07.2025 are as follows:

personnel - 812;

tanks - 2;

guns and mortars - 24;

automotive vehicles - 64;

special equipment - 32;

UAV control points - 3;

shelters - 146;

7 ammunition depots.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in Novopavlivka sector and near Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Dachne - OSGT "Khortytsia"