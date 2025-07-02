Heavy fighting continues in Novopavlivka sector and near Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Dachne - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, on 1 July 2025, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of Vovchansk and Zelenyi in the South Slobozhanskyi direction. He was unsuccessful.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, the invaders also intensified their offensive in the direction of Milove. Measures are underway to identify, localise and destroy enemy assault groups.

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully attacked our positions north of Kamianka and towards Radkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, our soldiers repelled the occupiers' attacks near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednyi, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Myrne and in Serebrianske forestry.

In the Siverskyi sector, there were firefights in the area of Serebrianka and Vyimka. The enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian attacks were concentrated in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Novospaske and Chasiv Yar. No losses of Ukrainian positions were incurred.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to use their numerical superiority to break through our defences in the areas of Razine, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Volodymyrivka, Promin and Lysivka. Fighting was ongoing near Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Dachne. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy is concentrating its attack efforts in the area of Zirka, Myrne, Voskresenka, Komar and Shevchenko. Heavy fighting is ongoing. Units of the Defence Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimise the potential of their offensive actions.