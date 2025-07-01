Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction and in urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Enemy motor vehicles have been destroyed, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, 30 June 2025, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations in Vovchansk, and in the Kupiansk direction, our units repelled the invaders' attacks in the areas of Petro Ivanivka and Pishchane.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces near Ridkodub, Shandryholove, Torske, Hrekivka and in Serebrianske forestry. It was unsuccessful.

According to the "OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Siverskyi sector, the occupiers continue to try to force our units out of their positions in the area of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka and Vyimka. No losses of our positions have been reported.

"In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the enemy stormed our fortifications near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka and Yablunivka. Fighting is ongoing in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Our soldiers are holding the defence, destroying the enemy's superior forces," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

"The invaders attacked the positions of the Defence Forces in the area of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Razine and Mykolaivka. The enemy used motorised vehicles to move the assault groups in the direction of Popiv Yar. Our fire destroyed 6 motorcycles. The invaders also attacked our fortifications near Novoekonomichne, Miroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Udachne and Oleksiivka. Heavy fighting is continuing, the enemy is trying to use its numerical superiority and develop the offensive," the OSGT "Khortytsia" added.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders are selflessly resisting enemy attacks in the areas of Perebudova, Komar, Voskresenka and Shevchenko. Units of the Defence Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop their offensive. Measures are being taken to prevent a deterioration in the tactical situation.

