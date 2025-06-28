Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk direction. Occupiers are carrying out assaults and trying to develop offensive - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, on June 27, 2025, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk in the South Slobozhanskyi sector. There were no losses of our positions.

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried to conduct assault operations in the area of Petro-Ivanivka and towards Putnykove and Bohuslavka. They were unsuccessful.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked our fortifications near Shyikivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Shandryholove, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers' attack efforts were concentrated near Verkhnekamianske. The enemy's attacks were repelled.

It is also noted that at the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the enemy stormed our fortifications near Novomarkove, Mayske, Predtechyno, Diliivka, Dachne, and Pleshchiyivka. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Rusyn Yar, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Volodymyrivka, and Poltavka. At the same time, the occupants conducted assault operations on our fortifications near Myroliubivka and Promen. The occupants also tried to advance near Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolayivka, Dachne, Novosergiyivka, and Oleksiivka. Heavy fighting continues, the enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority and develop the offensive," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders are selflessly resisting enemy attacks towards Yalta, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and Zaporizhzhia. Units of the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces in order to slow down and stop its offensive.

