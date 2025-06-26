Defense forces are taking measures to prevent deterioration of tactical situation in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Units of the Defense Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimize the potential of its offensive actions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, in the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchansk and in the direction of Lyptsi. He suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully attacked our fortifications near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kopanky.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders' attacks near Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Ridkodub.

In the Siversk sector, enemy attacks were concentrated north of Ivano-Daryivka. The enemy was not successful.

On the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian assault operations were aimed at our positions near Stupochky, Bila Hora, Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and Stepanivka. There were no losses of our positions.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the enemy tried to realize their numerical superiority and break through our defenses in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Yelizavetivka, Malynivka, and Myrne. Our soldiers also repelled assaults near Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Lysivka, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. The invaders are trying to infiltrate personnel in the direction of Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupants are concentrating their attack efforts in the area of Vilne Pole, Shevchenkove, and Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues, the enemy is trying to accumulate reserves and develop an offensive.