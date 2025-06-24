Zelenskyy on situation at front: We are in difficult situation, but Putin is not doing so well on battlefield

The situation on the frontline is not easy. But we cannot say that Ukraine is losing.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News.

Zelenskyy was asked whether Ukraine was losing now.

"I don't think so. We are in a difficult situation in any case. It is not as difficult as it was on the first day of the invasion. And even then, I, our people, our soldiers, all of us were not ready to give up our independence, rights, state, and lives. Now we are in a different situation," the head of state noted.

According to him, Putin is also not doing so well on the battlefield. However, he has more weapons and manpower.

"And this is the answer to what our partners need to do. Help Ukraine very much, show it and offer Putin an end to the war very quickly. These two things need to be done. Everyone should do them. Not only I should be an agitator for this, it doesn't work that way. And Putin needs to see that there are no limits to this strengthening. Such signals force him to sit down at the negotiating table," Zelenskyy added.