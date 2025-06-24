Putin may attack NATO country within five years, - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may attack a NATO country within five years to test the Alliance.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Sky News.

"We believe that starting in 2030, Putin may have significantly greater capabilities. Today, Ukraine is holding him back; he does not have time to drill his army," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy believes that the increase in defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 planned by NATO countries is too slow given the potential military threat from Russia.

According to him, Putin needs a pause to attack NATO, he needs the sanctions to be lifted, and he needs a trained army.

Read more: All NATO countries must allocate 5% of GDP to defense, except US - Trump

"And 10 years is a very long time. By then, he will have a new army ready," Zelenskyy warned.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that in the coming months, the Kremlin leader is not ready to attack a member state of the Alliance. "No, I don't think he's ready," he said.

Read more: Article 5 of NATO treaty does not mean automatic military response in case of Russia’s attack, - former head of NATO Military Committee Bauer