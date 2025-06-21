All NATO countries must allocate 5% of GDP to defense, except US - Trump

Donald Trump believes that all NATO countries, except the United States, should spend 5% of GDP on defense.

The US president said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

Trump was asked whether he still believes that NATO countries should allocate 5% of GDP to defense.

"I don't think we should. But I think that NATO countries should, absolutely. We have been supporting NATO for so many years. In many cases, I think we have paid almost 100% of the costs. So I don't think we should, but NATO countries should, absolutely," the American leader said.

When asked about Spain, which this week publicly opposed the Alliance's plan to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP and defense-related spending to 1.5% of GDP, Trump said that "NATO has to deal" with the country.

"Spain has always given very little. That's always been the case-they paid very little. Spain should pay as much as everyone else. Spain is known for its low payments," the Republican complained.

Trump also criticized Canada once again.

"You know who else paid the least? A country known as Canada. Because Canada said: "Why pay if the United States will protect us for free?" he added.

