No breakthrough of Russian troops in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold defense - "Khortytsia" OSGT

As of June 30, no breakthrough of Russian troops into the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region was recorded. Fighting continues near the administrative border of the region.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of troops, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"There are very active battles in the villages located near the administrative border of the region. The same Yalta, Komar, Shevchenkove, but they are holding the line," he said.

The information about the breakthrough of Russian troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also denied by the 3rd Brigade of the National Guard "Spartan", which is based in the Pokrovske direction.

Read more: In Pokrovsk direction, enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks, trying to break through defenses in area of ​​​​Bhahatyr, Komar, Myrne, and in direction of Zirka - Defense Forces

"I cannot confirm this information in the area of our brigade's responsibility," the military said.

The 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is stationed near Bohatyr in Zaporizhzhia, told the publication that the Russian army had not crossed the Ukrainian defense line in their area of responsibility.

"There are 33 brigades in the area of responsibility with no advances. We are holding the line. The line is constantly changing, but the enemy has not broken through," said spokesman Nazar Voitenkov.

As a reminder, on June 30, a "gray" zone appeared on the Deep State website in the Dnipropetrovsk region - according to the map, in some places it reached more than 800 meters from the border into the region.