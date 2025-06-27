In Pokrovsk direction, enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks, trying to break through defenses in area of ​​​​Bhahatyr, Komar, Myrne, and in direction of Zirka - Defense Forces

Russian invaders in the east do not stop attacking at the South Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia military command center.

Over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk and in the direction of Lyptsi in the South Slobozhansky sector. He suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupiansk sector, occupant assault groups attacked our fortifications near Krasne Pershne, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Stepova Novosilka. Our positions were not lost.

In the Lyman sector, our soldiers repelled the invaders' attacks near Hrekivka, Olhivka Novyi Myr, Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversky sector, the invaders were advancing towards Vyymka. The attack was repelled.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian attacks were concentrated near Novomarkove, Bila Hora, Dachne, Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and in Toretsk. Our units did not allow the tactical situation to deteriorate.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is concentrating its attack efforts in the vicinity of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, and Malynivka. The invaders also attacked our positions near Myroliubivka, Promen, Sukhyi Yar, Dachenske, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Oleksiivka. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian troops tried to realize their numerical superiority and break through our defenses in the area of Bahatyry, Komar, Myrne and in the direction of Zirka. Our soldiers continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimize the potential of their offensive actions.

