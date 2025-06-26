Eight days alone with two prisoners at position. "Timon" 155th Brigade. VIDEO

8 days alone with the enemy. In March 2025,a scout of the 155th separate mechanised brigade named after Anna Kyivska, codenamed Timon, was defending the approaches to Pokrovsk at the positions in Shevchenko. During this sortie, 4 of his comrades-in-arms were killed, he was left alone, but continued to perform a combat mission - he entrenched in the position and came across two enemy scouts, managed to capture them on his own and spent 8 days with them. He gathered and transmitted information by listening to their radios, repelled 4 assaults, and waited for his replacement and the order to withdraw. During the withdrawal, one of the prisoners hit a mine, and another replenished the exchange fund. After this combat mission, Timon was awarded the "Cross of the Brave" badge.

