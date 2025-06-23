Klimov Daniil Nikolaevich, 29.04.2004, a serviceman of the 74th Brigade of the RF Armed Forces, 1444th Regiment. A dollar millionaire, an "officer" from Novosibirsk. For 2.5 years, his call centre has been extorting money from Russians.

According to Censor.NET, after the arrest of his two accomplices, Klimov decided to avoid their fate, signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence and went to war in Ukraine. Klimov, along with three other servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, was captured by the 425th "Skala" Separate Assault Regiment on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Read more: We didn’t want to surrender from Azovstal, we only planned to evacuate wounded and dead, - "Azov" deputy commander Palamar