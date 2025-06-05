Feat of "Frost" platoon near Andriivka. 2nd assault battalion of 3rd SAB. VIDEO

In March of this year, stunning footage was posted online by a Ukrainian soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, "Frost" Platoon, with the call sign "Piro", using a GoPro camera on his helmet. A group of soldiers is fighting for a forest belt that has been mowed down by artillery fire. The enemy is shelling them with mortars and drones, and they have no reliable shelters - the soldiers are hiding in shell holes and shallow trenches. A YPR-765 armoured personnel carrier arrives at the landing site to drop off a new group for rotation, and the group, including "Piro", jumps into the APC. But the vehicle breaks down, the evacuation is disrupted, and the group is forced to leave it. The enemy opened precision fire at this place, one soldier was seriously wounded, and then the cameraman himself. Incredible courage, bravery, motivation, willingness to do anything to save his comrades.

According to Censor.NET, one of the heroes of the footage, a Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Piro, told Butusov Plus about the battle.

Watch more: 72nd SMB soldier went to war after Russian bomb killed his family in Mariupol: "My nephews were 14, 12 and 6 years old". VIDEO