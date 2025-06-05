ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11553 visitors online
News Video Battles in the east of Ukraine
4 019 4

Feat of "Frost" platoon near Andriivka. 2nd assault battalion of 3rd SAB. VIDEO

In March of this year, stunning footage was posted online by a Ukrainian soldier of the Third Assault Brigade, "Frost" Platoon, with the call sign "Piro", using a GoPro camera on his helmet. A group of soldiers is fighting for a forest belt that has been mowed down by artillery fire. The enemy is shelling them with mortars and drones, and they have no reliable shelters - the soldiers are hiding in shell holes and shallow trenches. A YPR-765 armoured personnel carrier arrives at the landing site to drop off a new group for rotation, and the group, including "Piro", jumps into the APC. But the vehicle breaks down, the evacuation is disrupted, and the group is forced to leave it. The enemy opened precision fire at this place, one soldier was seriously wounded, and then the cameraman himself. Incredible courage, bravery, motivation, willingness to do anything to save his comrades.

According to Censor.NET, one of the heroes of the footage, a Ukrainian soldier with the call sign Piro, told Butusov Plus about the battle.

Watch more: 72nd SMB soldier went to war after Russian bomb killed his family in Mariupol: "My nephews were 14, 12 and 6 years old". VIDEO

Author: 

Donetska region (3908) Yurii Butusov (1231) 3rd SAB (313) Bakhmutskyy district (312) Andriyivka (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 