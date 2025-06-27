187 clashes on front in 24 hours, almost half of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The largest number of enemy attacks per day was recorded in Pokrovske, Novopavlivske, Toretske, and Lymanske.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 67 air strikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,536 attacks, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,574 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Hostilities.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also carried out six air strikes, using nine guided aerial bombs, and fired 273 times, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times near the towns of Hlyboke, Zybine, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, Kindrashivka, and Mala Shapkivka.

Nine militants' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Olhivka, Serednye, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made two attempts to advance in the directions of Vyiimka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the directions of Markove, Bila Hora, and Bondarne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Diliyivka, Romanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 56 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pervoe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Myrnohrad, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut, and in the direction of Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks near the localities of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Odradne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor made five unsuccessful offensive attempts, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one enemy control center.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 970 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, four armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 87 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 89 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,016,720 people (+970 per day), 10,969 tanks, 29,630 artillery systems, and 22,896 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS