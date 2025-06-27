ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,016,720 people (+970 per day), 10,969 tanks, 29,630 artillery systems, and 22,896 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,016,720 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the AFU.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1016720 (+970) persons
  • tanks - 10969 (+1) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22896 (+4) units
  • artillery systems - 29630 (+13) units
  • MLRS - 1425 (+0) units
  • air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 416 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 337 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42240 (+87)
  • cruise missiles - 3388 (+0)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 53284 (+89) units
  • special equipment - 3921 (+0) units

Read more: Since beginning of day, 139 combat engagements on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

