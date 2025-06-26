Since beginning of day, 139 combat engagements on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders launched 39 airstrikes, dropping 68 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 796 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,752 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 20 enemy attacks. One more engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy also carried out one airstrike, dropping four guided aerial bombs (GABs), and launched 171 attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of the day, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hlyboke, Zybyne, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, and Mala Shapkivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces carried out seven assault operations, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions since the beginning of the day near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and toward Olhivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. At present, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four ongoing enemy assaults.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces are currently countering two offensive actions near the settlements of Vyiimka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements have been recorded as Russian units attempted to advance toward Markove, Bila Hora, and Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops launched 16 attacks on Defense Forces’ positions. Occupiers concentrated its assault efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Romanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar, with two engagements currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 39 times in the areas of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, and toward Volodymyrivka. Fighting continues in six of these locations.

The Defense Forces are holding off the enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses. Today alone, 148 enemy troops were neutralized in this direction, including 80 irrecoverable losses. Additionally, two vehicles, seven motorcycles, one howitzer, three unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, a UAV command post were destroyed, and one enemy artillery piece was damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks on positions near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, and Odradne, as well as toward Voskresenka. Five more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out airstrikes on the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched five unsuccessful assault attempts, suffered losses, and retreated. The settlement of Kozatske came under airstrike.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 17th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marine Corps, who are effectively countering the enemy.

