Since beginning of day, 122 combat engagements have taken place on frontline – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, delivering effective fire strikes and wearing down Russian forces along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, a total of 122 combat engagements have taken place.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched three missile and 54 air strikes, used nine missiles and dropped 87 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 1,097 kamikaze drones and fired 4,587 times at our troops' positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, our troops repelled one enemy attack since the beginning of the day, and the enemy also conducted 112 artillery attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times near the towns of Vovchansk and Kamianske, all of which were repelled. Vovchanske Khutory, Artilne and Zybyno were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched five attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, and toward Pishchane and Kurylivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have carried out 14 assaults near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Torske, and in the directions of Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, and Druzheliubivka. Four engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka.

Seven enemy assaults were repelled in the Kramatorsk direction — near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched five attacks on Defense Forces positions, concentrating their efforts near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and in the directions of Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka. All enemy assaults were repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians attempted 49 breakthroughs of Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuieve, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and toward Poltavka and Volodymyrivka. Thirteen engagements are currently ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding off enemy assaults, inflicting heavy losses — today, 173 Russian troops were neutralized in this direction, including 104 killed. In addition, ten vehicles, two quad bikes, two artillery pieces, eight UAVs, and one satellite communication terminal were destroyed. Two vehicles, six artillery pieces, and one enemy mortar were also severely damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy assaults near the settlements of Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, as well as toward Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, and Komar. Four battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, launched one attack on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Malynivka — it was unsuccessful.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made four failed attempts to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions three times and carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Odradokamianka.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 105th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who are effectively holding back the enemy and inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

