77 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., a total of 77 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Harbuzy in Kharkiv region; Tymonovychi and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; as well as Marine, Dmytrivka, Porozok, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Yizdetske, and Bachivsk in Sumy region.

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, no active offensive operations have been recorded since the start of the day; however, the enemy carried out 96 artillery strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

On the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched five assaults on our units’ positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianske — all enemy attacks have been repelled. Aviation strikes targeted Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, and Zybyne.

On the Kupiansk direction, the adversary attempted to advance three times near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, and toward Pishchane but was stopped by our defenders.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,013,700 people (+1200 per day), 10,966 tanks, 29,511 artillery systems, and 2,879 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in Donbas

On the Lyman direction, the invading army launched ten attacks near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Torske, and in the directions of Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, and Druzhliubivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Hryhorivka.

Our troops repelled four enemy assaults on the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and toward Bila Hora. One combat engagement continues.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted eight attacks today near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and in the directions of Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuiv, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and toward the settlements of Poltavka and Volodymyrivka. The defense forces hold the line and repelled 24 attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being confirmed.

Today on the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked nine times near the settlements of Vesele, Novosilka, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole — toward Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, and Komar. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy launches 49 assaults in Pokrovsk direction, 111 occupiers eliminated — General Staff

Hostilities in the South

On the Huliaipole direction, unguided rockets were fired at the area near the settlement of Malynivka. No active enemy offensive actions were recorded.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, supported by aviation, launched an assault near Kamianske. One combat engagement occurred in this sector.

On the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions three times and also carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Odradokamianka.

On other parts of the frontline, the situation remained largely unchanged.