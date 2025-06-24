ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7259 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
4 431 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,013,700 people (+1200 per day), 10,966 tanks, 29,511 artillery systems, and 2,879 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,011,490 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1013700 (+1200) people,
  • tanks - 10966 (+1) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22879 (+7) units
  • artillery systems - 29511 (+21) units
  • MLRS - 1424 (+1) units
  • air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 416 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 337 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41915 (+198)
  • cruise missiles - 3388 (+12)
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit
  • vehicles and tank trucks - 52961 (+100) units
  • special equipment - 3920 (+0) units

Read more: "Atlas" oil depot in Russia’s Rostov region struck – General Staff

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) Armed Forces HQ (4212) liquidation (2536) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 