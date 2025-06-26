Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 1,015,750 people (+1100 per day), 10,968 tanks, 29,617 artillery systems, and 22,892 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,015,750 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of AFU.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1015750 (+1100) people

tanks - 10968 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22892 (+7) units

artillery systems - 29617 (+48) units

MLRS - 1425 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units

aircraft - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42153 (+107)

cruise missiles - 3388 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53195 (+111) units

special equipment - 3921 (+1)

