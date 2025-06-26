Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 1,015,750 people (+1100 per day), 10,968 tanks, 29,617 artillery systems, and 22,892 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,015,750 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of AFU.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.06.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 1015750 (+1100) people
tanks - 10968 (+1) units
armoured combat vehicles - 22892 (+7) units
artillery systems - 29617 (+48) units
MLRS - 1425 (+0) units
air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units
aircraft - 416 (+0) units
helicopters - 337 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 42153 (+107)
cruise missiles - 3388 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53195 (+111) units
special equipment - 3921 (+1)
