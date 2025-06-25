Defense Forces neutralize 216 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of today, 118 clashes have occurred. The invaders carried out 54 airstrikes, dropping 80 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 1,129 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,126 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and civilian settlements.

This information comes from Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s Facebook page.

Hostilities in the North

On the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks. Three more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 20 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 214 shelling attacks, including seven using multiple rocket launch systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Since the start of the day on the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions near Vovchansk and Lyptsi seven times, with two clashes still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out three assault actions, attempting to break through to our defensive positions in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in the East

On the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have launched 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling four enemy assaults.

At present, the Defense Forces are also holding back offensive actions by the enemy in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka on the Siversk direction.

On the Kramatorsk direction, seven engagements have been recorded so far, with enemy units attempting to advance toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk direction, Russian forces have launched 13 attacks on Defense Forces positions. Their offensive efforts have been concentrated in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka, with two clashes currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 40 times on the Pokrovsk direction, targeting the areas of Poltavka, Myrne, Koptyeve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka. Fighting is still ongoing in ten of these locations.

The Defense Forces are holding off the enemy assaults, with the invaders suffering heavy losses. Today alone, 216 Russian troops were neutralized in this direction, including 145 killed. Additionally, six vehicles, 15 motorcycles, one quad bike, five unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, four antennas, and nine enemy UAV control points were destroyed.

Situation in the South

On the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 enemy attacks on positions near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova, and Shevchenko. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted one attack near Malynivka but was pushed back.

On the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces tried to advance toward Novoandriivka but failed to achieve any success.

On the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful assault attempts, suffered losses, and retreated.

On other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 79th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for their effective resistance against the enemy.