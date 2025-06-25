ENG
Shelling of Kupiansk district
One person killed in Russian attack on Kupiansk district. PHOTOS

On 25 June, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with aerial bombs and artillery.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, at approximately 10:00 a.m. on June 25, the Russian army carried out an airstrike on the village of Hryhorivka in Kupiansk district. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers dropped four FAB-250 bombs with UMPK on the settlement, damaging more than 10 residential properties.

Additionally, around 2:30 p.m., Russian forces shelled the village of Petro-Ivanivka in the same district. A 60-year-old man was killed.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Dvoricha community in Kharkiv region, one person killed

onsequences of the shelling of the Kupiansk district

Building destroyed by Russian shelling in Kupiansk district

Consequences of Russian shelling of the Kupiansk district on 25 June

