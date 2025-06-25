Occupiers shelled Dvoricha community in Kharkiv region, one person kille

Russian invaders shelled the Dvorichna community of Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region. A person died as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported on television by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, Kupiansk, Izium and Chuhuiv districts and the city of Kharkiv suffered from Russian shelling.

"One of the settlements of the Dvorichanska community was attacked. The enemy shelled Petro-Ivanivka with multiple rocket launchers. Unfortunately, one person was killed on the spot," said Syniehubov.

