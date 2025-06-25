Russian strike on Dnipro: 152 people in hospital, including 13 children. 18 people in "serious" condition

Currently, more than 150 people injured in yesterday's Russian strike on Dnipro are in hospitals.

It is noted that as of 8 a.m., 152 victims, including 13 children, are hospitalized in Dnipro as a result of the June 24 missile attack.

"There are 18 serious injuries, 134 moderate ones, including 13 children. Some of them are already preparing to be discharged today," the statement said.

As a reminder, on June 24, 2025, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and Samara.

In Dnipro, Wednesday, June 25, was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack. As reported, 18 residents died in Dnipro. In the village of Samar, the aggressor killed two people.