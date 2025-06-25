Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,014,650 people (+950 per day), 10,967 tanks, 29,569 artillery systems, 22,885 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,014,650 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1014650 (+950) people;

tanks - 10967 (+1) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 22885 (+6) units;

artillery systems - 29569 (+58) units;

MLRS - 1425 (+1) units;

air defence systems - 1188 (+0) units;

aircraft - 416 (+0) units;

helicopters - 337 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 42046 (+131);

cruise missiles - 3388 (+0);

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 53084 (+123) units;

special equipment - 3920 (+0);

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.