5 163 4
Defence forces brought down fire on Russian group along with their equipment in Kherson region. VIDEO
In Kherson region, thanks to the coordinated efforts of UAV operators from the 40th Brigade and artillery units of adjacent forces, a group of Russian troops along with their equipment was destroyed.
This was reported on the page of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
"UAV operators detected a group of Russians who had taken cover with their equipment among the trees," the report reads.
