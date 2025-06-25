72 combat engagements recorded in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 16:00, a total of 72 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Hostilities in the North

Border settlements continue to suffer from artillery shelling from Russian territory, including Medvedivka in Chernihiv region; Prohres, Prokhody, Kucherivka, Bila Bereza, Pokrovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Khodyne, Turia, Novovasylivka, and Marine in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four out of five enemy attacks today on the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with one battle currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out two airstrikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs (GABs), and conducted 81 shelling attacks, including five with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Lyptsi, all of which were met with a strong response from Ukrainian forces. Airstrikes using free-flight aerial rockets and GABs were carried out on Vodiane, Hranove, Okhrymivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka. One battle is still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,014,650 people (+950 per day), 10,967 tanks, 29,569 artillery systems, 22,885 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attempts to advance; several engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to push forward in the area of Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions five times in the directions of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched four assaults today near Toretsk, Nelipivka, and toward Oleksandro-Kalynove. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Koptieve, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, and Oleksiivka. Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 26 attacks; five combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out six assaults near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. One engagement is still underway.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 122 combat engagements have taken place on frontline – General Staff

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched a single assault toward Novoandriivka. The settlement of Kamianske was targeted by an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Olhivka.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other frontlines.