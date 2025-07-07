Dachne under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces, active fighting continues - OTG "Donetsk"

Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk region, is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and active fighting is taking place there.

This was reported to Suspilne by the "Donetsk" Operational and Tactical Group of Troops, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy is trying to break through to the settlement. The enemy is being destroyed," said the head of the communications department, Major Artem Mokhnach.

On Sunday, 6 July, soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine planted a flag in Dachne, Dnipropetrovsk region.

In a commentary, the brigade noted that Dachne is currently fully under the control of Ukrainian troops, but the Russian army is actively storming the settlement.

"There have been attempts to storm it. These attempts do not stop, they happen every day, they do not stop at night. However, as of this hour, none of the Russian reconnaissance and assault groups are in Dachne," added senior communications officer Denys Bobkov.

Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops, also denied the occupation of Dachne village.

