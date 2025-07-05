No fighting with enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region at present, - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Currently, there is no fighting between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, Major Viktor Trehubov, said this on television.

"There are no battles with the enemy in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The fighting is taking place in the Donetsk region, very close to the Dnipropetrovsk region," noted the spokesman.

Tregubov emphasized that Russia is trying to exaggerate the situation in the Ukrainian information field.

Read more: Russian army is trying to advance in Donetsk region and enter Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState

According to him, the Russians are trying to break through in the Pokrovsk direction. They are also pressing towards the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, an active offensive is underway in the Lyman direction, and the enemy has increased pressure in the Kupiansk direction, as well as in the Kharkiv region near the city of Vovchansk.

Attacks continue in the Kramatorsk and Siversk directions, and fighting continues in Toretsk.

"What is new is two active offensives in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, which constitute the Russian summer campaign in our area of responsibility," added Trehubov.