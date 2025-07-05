Russian army is trying to advance in Donetsk region and enter Dnipropetrovsk region - DeepState

The enemy occupied the settlements of Zelenyi Kut and Novoukrainka near the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. It keeps trying to advance further.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

It is noted that these villages are located near the much-discussed Dachne, where the enemy is actively trying to get in, but the Defense Forces are trying to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the village.

"The situation in the area of Dachne is dynamic and tense. To prevent advances into the Dnipro region and the occupation of the village, the Defense Forces has attracted additional resources, but due to the numerical superiority and continuous assaults by small groups of infantry, the enemy is breaking through the defensive lines of Ukrainian soldiers, which is no longer news in many parts of the front," the statement said.

The project's analysts emphasize that the Russians' entry into the Dnipro region is a big media reason to launch a propaganda machine, which they have already demonstrated many times, even making fake "breakthroughs." At the same time, it is also important for Ukraine. Speculations of breakthroughs in the area of Kotliarivka and Horikhove have already been made, but every day, with full understanding of the consequences and importance, our military hold back the enemy, who has brought in additional reserves for this breakthrough.

"The situation is complicated, and the situation on the contact line, the existing problems and the "endless" number of Russians complicate the situation even more. We will see many similar discussions in this area, as the Katsaps are making rapid advances in the area of Yalta, which is also on the administrative border, Zirka, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and other settlements," the project noted.

