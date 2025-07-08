ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12610 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 284 15

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,028,610 people (+1070 per day), 1,0995 tanks, 30,034 artillery systems, and 22,967 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,028,610 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1028610 (+1070) people

tanks - 10995 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles - 22967 (+4) units

artillery systems - 30034 (+41) units

MLRS - 1434 (+2) units

air defence systems - 1192 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 44230 (+172)

cruise missiles - 3439 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 54456 (+86)

special equipment - 3927 (+0)

Read more: AFU strike chemical plant producing warheads for Shahed drones in Russia’s Moscow region, – General Staff

Знищення армії рф

Author: 

Russian Army (9577) Armed Forces HQ (4247) liquidation (2562) elimination (5442)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 